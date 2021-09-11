Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.02

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0189 per share by the mining company on Monday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
HMY opened at $3.13 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32.
Several research firms recently issued reports on HMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price objective on the stock.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.
