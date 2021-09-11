Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.02

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0189 per share by the mining company on Monday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

HMY opened at $3.13 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 531,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 131,608 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 492.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 57,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 36.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,867 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.