Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian Electric Industries’ earnings. Hawaiian Electric Industries posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $680.26 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%.

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,850. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

