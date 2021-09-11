Head-To-Head Analysis: loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) vs. China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY)

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) and China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get loanDepot alerts:

1.0% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of China Merchants Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares loanDepot and China Merchants Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot N/A N/A N/A China Merchants Bank 25.92% 15.81% 1.29%

Dividends

loanDepot pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. China Merchants Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. China Merchants Bank pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for loanDepot and China Merchants Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 1 5 7 0 2.46 China Merchants Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00

loanDepot currently has a consensus target price of $16.58, indicating a potential upside of 121.70%. Given loanDepot’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe loanDepot is more favorable than China Merchants Bank.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares loanDepot and China Merchants Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $4.31 billion 0.54 N/A N/A N/A China Merchants Bank $56.07 billion 3.96 $14.10 billion $2.75 16.01

China Merchants Bank has higher revenue and earnings than loanDepot.

Summary

China Merchants Bank beats loanDepot on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels. The company also offers credit cards; insurance products; open-ended funds; discount and guarantee for commercial bills, redemption of commercial bills, and guaranteed discount for commercial acceptance bills; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. In addition, it provides forfeiting and risk participation, escrow, cross border RMB clearing, and interbank services; and risk and financial management, cross border RMB and oversea financing, international factoring and settlement, and trade finance services. Further, the company offers financial leasing and guarantee, third-party payment, cash management, investment and wealth management, forex option and gold trading, forex express trading, settlement, trade chain financing, international, offshore and private banking, custody, pension, and electronic banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 142 branches; 1,724 sub-branches; one branch-level operation center; one representative office; 16,559 visual counters in Mainland China. The company also operated a branch in Hong Kong; a branch and representative office in New York, the United States; a branch in London, the United Kingdom; a branch in Singapore; a branch in Luxembourg; a representative office in Taipei; and a branch in Sydney, Australia. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.