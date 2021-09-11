Head to Head Analysis: MP Materials (NYSE:MP) & Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF)

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Energy Minerals N/A -1.50% -1.48% MP Materials N/A 8.19% 4.84%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pure Energy Minerals and MP Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A MP Materials 0 2 6 0 2.75

MP Materials has a consensus target price of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.73%. Given MP Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Pure Energy Minerals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.1% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MP Materials has a beta of 4.93, meaning that its stock price is 393% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and MP Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Energy Minerals N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A MP Materials $134.31 million 45.14 -$21.83 million $0.22 155.05

Pure Energy Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MP Materials.

Summary

MP Materials beats Pure Energy Minerals on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

