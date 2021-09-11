Head to Head Contrast: Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) and ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY)

ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) and Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Summer Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ENEVA S A/S and Summer Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and Summer Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENEVA S A/S $856.12 million 2.25 $242.92 million N/A N/A Summer Energy $166.32 million 0.13 -$10.73 million N/A N/A

ENEVA S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy.

Volatility & Risk

ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -28.9, indicating that its stock price is 2,990% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summer Energy has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and Summer Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENEVA S A/S 28.38% 15.15% 7.51% Summer Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ENEVA S A/S beats Summer Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ENEVA S A/S Company Profile

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Summer Energy Company Profile

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of purchasing and reselling electric power within the states of Texas, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire through its subsidiaries. It retails electricity to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded on March 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

