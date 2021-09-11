Head-To-Head Contrast: Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) versus Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVAD)

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) and Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVAD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Surgery Partners and Rennova Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surgery Partners $1.86 billion 2.13 -$116.10 million ($1.49) -32.30 Rennova Health $7.20 million 0.00 -$18.34 million N/A N/A

Rennova Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Surgery Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Surgery Partners and Rennova Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surgery Partners 0 2 4 0 2.67 Rennova Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Surgery Partners currently has a consensus target price of $39.80, suggesting a potential downside of 17.29%. Given Surgery Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Surgery Partners is more favorable than Rennova Health.

Profitability

This table compares Surgery Partners and Rennova Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surgery Partners -4.95% -1.93% -0.38% Rennova Health -254.69% N/A -116.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.6% of Surgery Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Surgery Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.5% of Rennova Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Surgery Partners has a beta of 3.17, suggesting that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rennova Health has a beta of -1.6, suggesting that its share price is 260% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Surgery Partners beats Rennova Health on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc. is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. The Surgical Facility Services segment consists of the operation of ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals, including anesthesia services of the company. The Ancillary Services segment operates a diagnostic laboratory and multi-specialty physician practices. The Optical Services segment involves an optical laboratory and an optical products group purchasing organization. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.

About Rennova Health

Rennova Health, Inc. provides diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers. The Company’s solutions include diagnostic solutions, revenue cycle management, healthcare software solutions, financial services, diagnostic laboratory testing and analytics for precision medicine, electronic health records and other software services. Rennova Health, Inc., formerly known as CollabRx, Inc., is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

