Head to Head Review: First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) & First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) and First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and First Savings Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northern Community Bancorp 23.17% 8.85% 0.77% First Savings Financial Group 17.66% 23.65% 2.23%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Northern Community Bancorp and First Savings Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Savings Financial Group has a consensus target price of $77.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.30%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than First Northern Community Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and First Savings Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northern Community Bancorp $56.67 million 2.66 $12.16 million N/A N/A First Savings Financial Group $191.05 million 1.04 $33.35 million $14.04 5.95

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Northern Community Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats First Northern Community Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, CA.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. It operates through the following segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. The Core Banking segment engages in residential, commercial and consumer loans. The SBA Lending segment focuses on net gains on sales of loans and net interest income as its primary sources of revenue. The Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans and sells it in the secondary market. The company was founded in May 2008 and is headquartered in Jeffersonville, IN.

