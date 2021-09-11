Head-To-Head Survey: Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) vs. Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI)

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) and Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bumble and Decisionpoint Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $488.94 million 14.26 $66.15 million N/A N/A Decisionpoint Systems $63.36 million 0.37 $2.86 million $0.18 9.44

Bumble has higher revenue and earnings than Decisionpoint Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and Decisionpoint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble N/A -2.36% -1.54% Decisionpoint Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bumble and Decisionpoint Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 7 8 0 2.53 Decisionpoint Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bumble presently has a consensus price target of $64.13, suggesting a potential upside of 10.19%. Given Bumble’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bumble is more favorable than Decisionpoint Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Bumble shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Decisionpoint Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bumble beats Decisionpoint Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Decisionpoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services. The company was founded on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

