Head-To-Head Survey: Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

69.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic First Bancorp $151.52 million 1.22 $5.05 million $0.13 24.23 Central Valley Community Bancorp $79.82 million 3.08 $20.35 million $1.62 12.65

Central Valley Community Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Republic First Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Republic First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic First Bancorp 9.43% 6.41% 0.38% Central Valley Community Bancorp 33.49% 10.87% 1.25%

Volatility & Risk

Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Republic First Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Central Valley Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.83%. Given Central Valley Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Central Valley Community Bancorp is more favorable than Republic First Bancorp.

Summary

Central Valley Community Bancorp beats Republic First Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services. The company was founded on November 16, 1987 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production. The real estate portfolio comprises of owner-occupied commercial real estates, land and construction loans, agricultural,investor commercial real estate loan, and others. The consumer portfolio covers equity loan and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Fresno, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.