Healius Limited (ASX:HLS) Declares Final Dividend of $0.07

Healius Limited (ASX:HLS) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 12th. This is an increase from Healius’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.65.

In other news, insider Malcolm Parmenter 724,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. Also, insider Jennifer (Jenny) Macdonald bought 10,000 shares of Healius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.98 ($3.56) per share, with a total value of A$49,800.00 ($35,571.43).

Healius Limited provides facilities and support services to independent general practitioners, radiologists, and other healthcare professionals in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Pathology, Imaging, and Day Hospitals. It offers diagnostic imaging services, including X-ray, ultrasound, computerized tomography, mammography, magnetic resonance imaging, nuclear medicine, positron emission tomography, and interventional radiology; and private medical laboratory and pathology services.

