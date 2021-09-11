Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Purchased by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSII. Strs Ohio increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 472.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $267,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $210,549.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,422 shares of company stock valued at $954,505. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HSII traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.61. The stock had a trading volume of 75,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,599. The firm has a market cap of $812.60 million, a P/E ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.82. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $46.90.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

