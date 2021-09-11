Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Helen of Troy worth $12,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth about $211,000.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,869 shares of company stock worth $2,087,859 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $234.38 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.92.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

