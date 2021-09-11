Helex Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, Helex has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Helex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges. Helex has a total market capitalization of $8,434.34 and approximately $5,360.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00059534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00161092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00043520 BTC.

Helex Coin Profile

Helex (CRYPTO:HLX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. The official website for Helex is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

Buying and Selling Helex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

