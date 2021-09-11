Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.27% of Helios Technologies worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.17. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.