Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS:HLTOY opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

