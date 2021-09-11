Herbert Virgin Sells 4,125 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $204,888.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,987.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 13,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $687,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $56,375.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,490.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $62,273.75.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $64,116.25.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,490.00.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $51.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91 and a beta of -1.73. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. Research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

