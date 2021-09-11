HEROcoin Price Up 18.7% This Week (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $40,342.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

