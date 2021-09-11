Hexcel Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,413 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,576% compared to the typical volume of 144 call options.

HXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Hexcel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 170,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $38,908,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000.

HXL opened at $55.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.44 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.