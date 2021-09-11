Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 192.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,456 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.18% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 47,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $486,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,700.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.73. The stock had a trading volume of 637,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,282. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.08 and its 200 day moving average is $80.52. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIBB. Benchmark began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

