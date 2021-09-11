HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $190.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.46 and a 200-day moving average of $181.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $115.87 and a 12 month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

