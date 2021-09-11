HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $4.65 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 188,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.64% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJP opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $24.79.

