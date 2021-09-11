Hive Price Down 5.1% This Week (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Hive has a total market cap of $288.44 million and $15.59 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001620 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000220 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000438 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001373 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 392,165,770 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

