Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of LON:HOC opened at GBX 157 ($2.05) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 154.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 179.94. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 144.10 ($1.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 275.88 ($3.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £806.79 million and a P/E ratio of 21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Hochschild Mining’s payout ratio is presently 0.85%.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

