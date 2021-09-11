Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,048 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 63,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 31,629 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 23,311 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 223,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 111,300 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

HFBL opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $63.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

