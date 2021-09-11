Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.50.

HUBB stock opened at $192.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $131.09 and a 1 year high of $209.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 362.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 91.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

