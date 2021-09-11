Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Hudbay Minerals posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 190%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

NYSE HBM traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $6.24. 2,239,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,496. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth about $79,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,827,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,470,000 after purchasing an additional 55,306 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,967 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

