Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Raised to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has C$12.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$14.00.

HBM has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.95.

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.50. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$5.11 and a 52-week high of C$11.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.73. The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.57.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.05%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

