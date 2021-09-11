Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) PT Lowered to $28.00

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 306.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humanigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Humanigen from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humanigen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of HGEN stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. Analysts expect that Humanigen will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $3,076,213.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,096,407 shares of company stock worth $37,927,382. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

