Huobi BTC Price Hits $45,636.07 on Top Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and approximately $7.86 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for approximately $45,636.07 or 1.00236760 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00066881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00133165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.20 or 0.00182734 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,434.45 or 0.99793905 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,242.95 or 0.07122935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.64 or 0.00853633 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

