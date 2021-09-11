IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Lowered to C$3.75 at National Bankshares

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$4.85 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.45.

Shares of IMG opened at C$2.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.76. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$2.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

