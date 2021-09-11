Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €12.65 by UBS Group

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €12.65 ($14.88) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IBE has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.55 ($14.76).

Iberdrola has a 12 month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12 month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

