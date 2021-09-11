ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) PT Raised to $302.00

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $302.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ICUI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $244.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $176.18 and a 52-week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $2,765,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 15,253 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in ICU Medical by 98.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ICU Medical by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,823,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.