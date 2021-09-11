ImageCoin (IMG) Trading 44.4% Higher This Week

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 44.4% against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a market cap of $246,626.90 and $90,003.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,522,638 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

