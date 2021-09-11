Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IMUX. Wedbush lowered their price target on Immunic from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $9.43 on Thursday. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $247.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.03.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 15,671 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the first quarter worth approximately $558,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 469,700.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

