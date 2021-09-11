IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:INAB opened at $8.89 on Friday. IN8bio has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

Get IN8bio alerts:

INAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on IN8bio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on IN8bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.