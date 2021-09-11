ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

ING has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.51.

ING Groep stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ING. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 539.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 2,528.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

