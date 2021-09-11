Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.38. Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January shares last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 0 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

