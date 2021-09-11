INO COIN (INO) Price Tops $4.58

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $823.58 million and $2,340.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One INO COIN coin can now be purchased for about $4.58 or 0.00009976 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00059727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.62 or 0.00162694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00043811 BTC.

INO COIN Coin Profile

INO COIN (INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

