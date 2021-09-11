Insider Buying: Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) CEO Buys 7,500 Shares of Stock

Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) CEO Darren Jamison purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,706 shares in the company, valued at $671,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Capstone Green Energy stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60. Capstone Green Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.57.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 26.96% and a negative return on equity of 123.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Capstone Green Energy Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CGRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

