Insider Buying: Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Purchases $20,862.50 in Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $20,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $16.61 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $840.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

LBAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

