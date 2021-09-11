Insider Buying: Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Major Shareholder Purchases 37,554 Shares of Stock

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 37,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $114,539.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 51,428 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $157,369.68.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 26,065 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $79,498.25.

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88. Marchex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Marchex by 51.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,396 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Marchex in the first quarter worth $4,360,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Marchex in the first quarter worth $238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marchex by 17.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Marchex in the first quarter worth $62,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

