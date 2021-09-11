Insider Buying: National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Acquires £149.60 in Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider John Pettigrew purchased 16 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 935 ($12.22) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($195.45).

John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, John Pettigrew bought 16 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 943 ($12.32) per share, for a total transaction of £150.88 ($197.13).

On Wednesday, July 7th, John Pettigrew purchased 16 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.24) per share, with a total value of £149.92 ($195.87).

NG stock opened at GBX 935.90 ($12.23) on Friday. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 983.70 ($12.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £33.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 940.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 911.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on National Grid from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,003 ($13.10) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,039 ($13.57).

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

