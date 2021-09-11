Insider Buying: National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Acquires £149.60 in Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider John Pettigrew purchased 16 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 935 ($12.22) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($195.45).
John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 9th, John Pettigrew bought 16 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 943 ($12.32) per share, for a total transaction of £150.88 ($197.13).
- On Wednesday, July 7th, John Pettigrew purchased 16 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.24) per share, with a total value of £149.92 ($195.87).
NG stock opened at GBX 935.90 ($12.23) on Friday. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 983.70 ($12.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £33.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 940.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 911.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06.
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.
Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.