Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chenming Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00.

Shares of AMBA opened at $148.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.64 and its 200 day moving average is $102.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -110.69 and a beta of 1.41. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $149.95.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

AMBA has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 10,563.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

