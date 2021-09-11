Insider Selling: GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CAO Sells $54,120.00 in Stock

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CAO Kieran Caterina sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $54,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,279.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GBL stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $728.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.64.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $75.62 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 25.06%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded GAMCO Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Investors in the second quarter valued at $5,513,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 16.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,697 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,446 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

