Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells $992,812.50 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:IT opened at $313.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.86 and a 1 year high of $318.30.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. Gartner’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Gartner by 70,458.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,425,000 after acquiring an additional 904,681 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 491.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,923,000 after acquiring an additional 809,840 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in Gartner by 1,116.7% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,631,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Gartner by 1,751.3% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 266,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,431,000 after purchasing an additional 251,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 435.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,123,000 after purchasing an additional 218,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

