Insider Selling: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) CEO Sells $149,600.00 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HPE stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 78,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 163,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.62.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

