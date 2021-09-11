Insider Selling: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) CEO Sells $149,600.00 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
HPE stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 78,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 163,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.62.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.
