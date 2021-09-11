Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $237,500.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ILMN opened at $458.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.78, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $483.55 and its 200-day moving average is $438.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.06.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

