Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $237,500.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of ILMN opened at $458.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.78, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $483.55 and its 200-day moving average is $438.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.06.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
