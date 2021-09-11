Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Insteel Industries worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Insteel Industries in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Insteel Industries in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H O. Woltz III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $183,194.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IIIN opened at $34.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.72. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.23.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $160.74 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 19.05%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

