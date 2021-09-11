Instem (LON:INS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Instem plc (LON:INS)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 880 ($11.50) and last traded at GBX 885 ($11.56). Approximately 5,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 45,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 888 ($11.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 777.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 700.48. The stock has a market cap of £197.05 million and a P/E ratio of 76.72.

About Instem (LON:INS)

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

