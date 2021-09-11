Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,438,000 after buying an additional 44,875 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 114.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,304,000 after buying an additional 552,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,242,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 169.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,885,000 after buying an additional 450,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,745,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.31.

Shares of PODD opened at $296.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of -644.39 and a beta of 0.65. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $210.24 and a fifty-two week high of $309.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.80 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

